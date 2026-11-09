AI agent payments company Clink has added support for Mastercard Agent Pay. With the addition, Clink now supports both Visa Intelligent Commerce and Mastercard Agent Pay, allowing AI agents built on its platform to make payments over both major card networks. The company is targeting developers building personal and workplace agents that need to carry out purchases on behalf of their users.

Tokenised credentials for agent checkout

With Mastercard Agent Pay, agents check out using tokenised credentials rather than raw card numbers, which addresses the risk of exposing card details when software carries out a purchase. According to Clink, users set spending caps and rules for their agents, and every transaction can be traced back to the user who approved it. Payments run over the card networks directly rather than through workarounds.

Mastercard launched Agent Pay in April 2025 as its programme for payments initiated by AI agents. It is built around Agentic Tokens, which are card credentials scoped to specific AI agents with programmable spending controls, and requires agents to be verified before they can initiate payments. Mastercard enabled all US Mastercard cardholders for agent-initiated transactions in late 2025.

Visa and Mastercard agent frameworks

Visa introduced Visa Intelligent Commerce in April 2025, using tokenised credentials, payment passkeys, and user-set limits for agent-initiated payments. In June 2026, Visa announced the integration of Visa Intelligent Commerce into OpenAI experiences, while Mastercard launched Agent Pay for Machines, aimed at automated, machine-to-machine transactions. Both networks rely on platform partners such as Clink to bring these capabilities to developers and their users.

By supporting both frameworks, Clink allows agent builders to accept cards from both networks through one integration while applying user-defined controls to each transaction. The company has invited developers building agents that go beyond conversation, such as agents that book, buy, or pay for services, to contact it about integrating its payment capabilities.