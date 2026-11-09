Klarna has gone live at Guitar Center online, letting US shoppers pay in full, in four interest-free instalments, or with financing.

Guitar Center, a US retailer of musical instruments that also offers lessons, repairs, and rentals, now provides Klarna’s payment options at its online checkout. Customers can pay in full for smaller items such as strings, split the cost of a purchase such as an amplifier into four interest-free instalments, or finance larger purchases such as a vintage guitar. The retailer operates more than 300 stores across the US and has been in business for more than 60 years.

Flexible payments for instruments

Lisa Robinson, Head of Partner Success, US East Coast and Canada at Klarna, stated that Klarna is proud to bring flexible payment options to Guitar Center’s shoppers. According to Robinson, instruments and music equipment are often considered purchases, and customers should have the flexibility to pay for them in a way that suits their budget.

Scott Nixon, VP of Commerce at Guitar Center, stated that the retailer partnered with Klarna to give customers more flexibility in reaching their goals, and wanted a payment provider that customers recognise and trust when investing in their careers or hobbies. According to Nixon, customers can now get the equipment they want sooner and spend more time playing their instruments.

Guitar Center’s wider business

Guitar Center’s group includes Music & Arts, which runs more than 250 stores selling and renting band and orchestral instruments to teachers, parents, and students, and Musician’s Friend, a direct marketer of musical instruments. Its commercial division, Guitar Center Business Solutions, provides professional audio, video, and lighting technology to businesses and institutions. The retailer also offers lessons, repairs, and instrument rentals.

Klarna has more than 120 million active users worldwide, processes 3.8 million transactions a day, and works with more than 1.2 million retailers. Guitar Center joins other US retailers that have recently added Klarna for higher-value purchases, including CarParts.com for auto parts and repairs and Adorama for camera and video equipment.