The US Faster Payments Council (FPC) has partnered with the Accredited Standards Committee X9 Inc. (X9) to accelerate the development and adoption of standards for faster payments.

FPC is an industry-led membership organisation whose aim is to create a payment system where Americans can safely and securely pay anyone, anywhere, at any time and with near-instant fund availability. X9 is a non-profit accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to develop and maintain national and through ISO international standards for the financial services industry.

Advancing payments standards

Together, the organisations will work to ensure secure, interoperable, and widely adopted faster payments standards that benefit all stakeholders, especially business end-users who look for more efficient and reliable payment methods. Leveraging FPC’s industry membership and focus on driving faster payments adoption with X9’s expertise in standards development for the financial services sector, the alliance is built on the organisations’ effort to bring diverse industry voices to the table to tackle pressing topics such as fraud mitigation, cross-border payments, and operational considerations. The insights and recommendations from FPC’s Work Groups will help inform standards development, making sure they reflect the real needs of stakeholders.

As part of the collaboration, the two organisations will also create a Joint Standards Steering Committee, offering oversight and guidance on collaborative standards initiatives. The move will launch early next year, with nominations and elections for seats opening in Q1 2026.

On a related note, the FPC published the 2025 US Instant Payments Adoption Quantitative Study, in which respondents give their view on how instant payments adoption is projected to expand over the next five years. The study was conducted in the summer of 2025, with responses from two dozen third-party enablers such as payment processors, gateways, digital vendors, bankers’ banks, and corporate credit unions, collectively serving 90% of US financial institutions.

The study reflects how adoption is shaped by applications, perceived benefits, technology, and emerging standards. Respondents highlighted that earned wage access, wallet funding, marketplace and gaming, and P2P are key drivers of adoption, with loan payouts as an emerging use case.

Additionally, respondents anticipate significant deployment of real-time fraud mitigation tools and consumer and business user interfaces over the next 12-24 months. Tools that respondents deemed important in helping advance broader adoption of instant payments include QR codes, APIs, and pay-by-bank.