Fiserv and Western Alliance Bank have announced an agent bank partnership under which Fiserv's commerce and business management technology, including the Clover point-of-sale platform, will be made available to Western Alliance Bank's clients.

The partnership is described by Fiserv as the largest agent bank partnership in its history by asset size and expands its regional bank footprint in the western US.

Western Alliance Bank serves clients ranging from small businesses to large-scale national enterprises through its national commercial banking operations. The partnership will enable the bank to offer merchant payment technology across in-store, online, and mobile channels through the Fiserv product ecosystem, while maintaining its existing relationship-led and industry-specialist banking model.

Strategic rationale and market positioning

Agent bank partnerships of this type allow financial institutions to extend payment acceptance and commerce management capabilities to business clients without building proprietary merchant technology infrastructure. For Fiserv, the arrangement expands distribution of its merchant solutions through an established commercial banking client base in a geography where it is seeking to grow.

Furthermore, the announcement reflects a broader trend of US regional and commercial banks deepening their payments and commerce technology offerings as business clients increasingly expect integrated financial and operational tools from their banking relationships. Western Alliance Bank has positioned itself as a specialist in complex commercial industries, and the Fiserv partnership is framed as an extension of that specialisation into payments infrastructure.

Commenting on the news, Chris Foskett, Vice Chairman at Fiserv, said the alliance extends proven, scalable commerce capabilities to businesses that require reliability and performance at scale. Additionally, Steve Curley, Chief Banking Officer of National Business Lines at Western Alliance Bank, noted that the collaboration strengthens the bank's ability to support businesses with secure, modern payment technology while maintaining its high-touch relationship model.

The partnership with Western Alliance Bank comes on the heels of Fiserv's expanded collaboration with Visa, with the two aiming to deploy the Visa Acceptance Platform within the former's merchant acquiring and processing solutions across Europe. With this launch, Fiserv and Visa launched a unified, API-driven acceptance layer intended to optimise integration for acquirers and augment transaction performance for merchants operating across the region.