Fiserv has partnered with Microsoft to embed AI into its development platforms and support its workforce with the technology, improving internal efficiency and offering new solutions.

The alliance aims to provide greater value for Fiserv clients, including businesses, institutions, and individuals alike, catering to their needs and demands with personalised solutions. Following the announcement, the company will deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot across its global workforce, offering employees access to modern AI tools that help improve productivity, support fast decision-making, and optimise work quality.

Using AI for efficiency

The partnership also helps Microsoft Foundry, an Azure-driven AI platform designed to deploy and manage AI applications safely, expand its use cases. Developing these AI-powered solutions through the organisation will boost efficiency and improve processes while unlocking revenue opportunities.

Embedding AI into its platforms means that Fiserv will have the chance to improve how it operates and transform its suite of solutions, bringing intelligent features to market with greater speed. This will provide smarter products that help its clients grow and compete in today’s rapidly-evolving fintech and payments market.

Both companies share a commitment to bringing generative AI’s power to financial markets and building improved solutions. Unifying Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Foundry with Fiserv’s industry experience, the partnership enables employees to increase their productivity and be supported by AI to offer a better customer journey.

Fiserv aims to further deploy AI responsibly, utilising differentiated data assets and industry expertise to embed the machine learning and AI capabilities into its operations. Across Fiserv platforms, AI is already helping with fraud prevention, risk management, and personalised engagement for FIs, enabling smarter decision-making and higher authorisation rates for merchants. Ultimately, this improved client servicing, compliance, and productivity. By realising this initiative, the company moves beyond intelligent automation into agentic features, adopting AI for innovation and better client experiences.