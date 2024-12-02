FIS supports banks to scale in agentic commerce

FIS has launched its first offering to enable agentic commerce as it closes the acquisition of its FIS Total Issuing Solutions portfolio.

The offering helps banks conduct commerce operations with AI agents and card networks safely and compliantly, having AI-initiative transactions executed within existing authorisation and dispute frameworks trusted by banks and consumers alike.

Supporting the adoption of agentic AI

Agentic transactions imply having AI function as a personal digital assistant that can source, negotiate, and complete purchases using preapproved payment methods on behalf of a customer. The company projects that agentic commerce could generate UAS 1 trillion in orchestrated US retail revenue by 2030, and USD 3 trillion to UAS 5 trillion globally.

Financial solutions provide the infrastructure, security, and payment systems that allow agentic commerce to be effective. As AI payment transactions increase, FIS’s new offering supports bank clients as they remain key to this new method of commerce, offering support for banks to identify and authorise agent-initiated transactions and institute fraud protections on behalf of consumers.

The solution is expected to be available by the end of Q1 2026 to all FIS bank clients, offering issuers the chance to leverage KYA data and card details securely. Additionally, the offering aims to offer fewer false declines, benefiting consumers who seek better fraud protection and simple experiences across traditional and agentic AI purchasing.

FIS partnered with Mastercard and Visa in the launch, leveraging Visa Intelligent Commerce and Mastercard to enable AI agents to initiate and safely conduct transactions across their networks. The initial applications will focus on transaction authorisation, fraud, and customer servicing, with FIS further working with partners and pilot clients to deliver a set of initial use cases, including transaction authorisation, fraud, loyalty and customer servicing.

FIS believes that agentic commerce is the next step in how customers interact with financial services, and its role is to ensure banks keep up and leverage AI-powered solutions that put them at the centre of commerce while improving security, reducing friction, and optimising customer experiences.