EuroPA joins forces with EPI

EuroPA, comprised of Bancomat, Bizum, MB WAY (SIBS) and Vipps MobilePay, has partnered with the European Payments Initiative (EPI).

The first phase of their collaboration is nearly completed, with the second phase being to finalise the feasibility study, currently underway and due by December 2025, before moving into the implementation phase.

Building on their partnership, EuroPA and EPI, together with Bizum, MB WAY and Vipps MobilePay, will embed their respective solutions through a central technical hub, based on European infrastructures. The hub will enable users to make instant cross-border payments daily, covering applications such as P2P transfers and purchasing online or in-store. In this way, consumers and merchants will continue to use their preferred solutions, now with a broader European reach.

The mobile payments alliance in Europe

The EuroPA initiative (European Payments Alliance) is formed by mobile payment service providers in their respective European markets. Its mission is to contribute to the development of a sovereign pan-European payments market through interoperability between existing payment solutions. It leverages SEPA instant payment standards and significant mobile solutions in European countries.

The alliance started the collaboration between Bancomat, Bizum and MB WAY/SIBS in March 2025, enabling 50 million users in Andorra, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. Other similar solutions, such as Bilk from Poland, Greece’s IRIS, and Vipps MobilePay from the Nordics, have joined the alliance and will be integrated gradually.

The new partnership will offer multiple payment methods, ensuring an intuitive and convenient user experience, and allowing operations with multiple brands. The interoperability is built on European regulatory standards, and deployment will take place progressively, starting with P2P transfers, with other use cases coming soon.

In its initial stage, this alliance will cover the 13 markets where the participating companies already operate. This includes Andorra, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. This is a step towards a more independent and sovereign European payment ecosystem.