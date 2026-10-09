equipifi has updated its BNPL decision engine with a feature that lets lending teams at banks and credit unions adjust the limits, rates, and terms of buy now, pay later offers based on each account holder’s real-time financial position and history. Risk-Based Pricing extends the company’s existing decision engine rather than operating as a separate product. It is intended to help institutions price instalment offers according to each borrower’s risk profile.

From eligibility to risk-adjusted terms

When equipifi launched its decision engine in early 2023, the system offered BNPL to eligible account holders based on their real-time account and cash flow positions. The new capability builds on that model. Lenders can now set personalised limits, rates, and terms that reflect an account holder’s history, so that offers are both competitive and risk-adjusted.

The company says this allows institutions to make offers to highly qualified borrowers that are competitive with those of major direct-to-consumer instalment loan providers. A company official gave the example of a customer who has banked with an institution for more than ten years, holds a high cash balance, and needs to fund a large purchase. In that case, the institution can automatically structure terms comparable to those of established large-ticket instalment lenders.

The feature also covers the opposite case. Some account holders can afford a purchase but show signals of slightly elevated risk in their account history. Instead of declining these applicants, institutions can adjust terms and rates so they can approve more applications.

Using first-party data in BNPL underwriting

equipifi presents the update as part of a broader argument that banks and credit unions hold a data advantage over third-party BNPL providers. Institutions already see account tenure, balances, and cash flow, while external providers have to build a comparable picture from other sources. equipifi describes itself as the infrastructure behind in-house BNPL programmes. It says Risk-Based Pricing extends underwriting inside programmes its customers already run, and that the feature was developed in response to customer requests.

The update also affects customer engagement strategies. Institutions can create a protected environment in which newer account holders, or those with thinner financial histories at the institution, use BNPL to build their file and develop the relationship over time.

Availability and market context

Risk-Based Pricing, described by the company as a cash flow underwriting enhancement, became generally available in October 2026. It is part of the standard equipifi BNPL decisioning platform for both current and new customers.

The company links the launch to consumer behaviour. It says consumers are using BNPL more often and for a larger share of everyday spending, and that what they need from it changes as their banking relationship develops. For banks and credit unions, the update points to BNPL being embedded more closely within existing account relationships, with pricing based on the institution’s own data on tenure, balances, and cash flow.