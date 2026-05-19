Global payment service provider and acquirer emerchantpay has integrated Visa Instalments Services (VIS) into its payment platform, enabling merchants in the UK to offer instalment payment options at checkout. The integration forms part of emerchantpay's ongoing collaboration with Visa.

Visa Instalments allows eligible UK cardholders to split the cost of qualifying purchases into equal payments made over a defined period, using the existing credit line from their card provider. The solution includes real-time eligibility checks at checkout, allowing consumers to select an instalment plan and review the associated terms and costs within the payment flow without being redirected.

Commercial context and merchant demand

The integration addresses a documented gap in merchant payment offerings. Research from The Payments Association shows that failing to offer flexible payment options is one of the most common factors contributing to cart abandonment, affecting 40% of businesses, behind only high fees and slow or failed transactions. Separately, 37% of merchants have reported increased overall sales following the introduction of instalment options at checkout, according to the same source.

Consumer adoption of deferred and instalment-based payment options in the UK has grown significantly. Figures from UK Finance show that 25% of UK adults used such options at least once during 2024, compared with 14% the previous year. The Payments Association estimates the BNPL market is worth GBP 28 billion in the UK alone.

emerchantpay's chief product officer, Jon Horddal, said the integration would enable merchants to meet consumer demand for more optimal payment experiences, with this approach playing a critical role in reducing cart abandonment, boosting customer retention, and driving conversions.

Industry context

The growth of instalment payments in the UK reflects a broader shift in consumer payment behaviour that has accelerated since the mainstream adoption of BNPL products. Visa Instalments differs from standalone BNPL providers in that it operates within the existing card infrastructure, using the cardholder's established credit line rather than creating a separate credit arrangement. For merchants, this means no additional underwriting relationships or integration complexity beyond the payment gateway.

When it comes to emerchantpay, the integration extends its flexible payment offering and positions it to capture a share of the growing instalment payment market through its existing merchant base. The ability to offer instalment options within the checkout flow, with real-time eligibility checks and clearly presented terms, addresses both the conversion and compliance dimensions of instalment payment deployment at the point of sale.