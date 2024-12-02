Ecommpay supports Apple Pay’s QR-based payments

Ecommpay has begun supporting Apple Pay’s new QR-based payment option, becoming one of the first payment providers to enable the feature for online transactions.

The development expands the reach of Apple Pay by allowing customers to complete payments through a QR code even when browsing on non-Apple devices or using browsers other than Safari. Until now, Apple Pay could only be used within Apple’s ecosystem, limiting its availability despite a large share of global web traffic coming from Windows users.

The QR-based system removes this restriction by displaying a code at checkout that can be scanned with an iPhone or iPad. Customers are then able to confirm the payment through their Apple Wallet without entering card details on the non-Apple device they are using. The process is compatible with the usual Apple Pay flow, including biometric verification and encrypted tokenisation.

Cross-platform access to Apple Pay

Representatives from Ecommpay said the integration expands payment access for customers and reduces the likelihood of users abandoning their carts. They noted that enabling Apple Pay beyond Apple hardware is expected to support stronger completion rates, as the payment method is already associated with relatively high conversion levels across many sectors. According to industry analyses cited by the company, iOS users tend to generate higher per-user spending in areas such as travel and retail, which has made this customer segment particularly important for merchants.

The company stated that QR functionality has also proven useful in physical retail settings, creating a familiar link between online and in-store payments. By removing device-based friction, Ecommpay officials indicated that merchants may see steadier customer flow through checkout pages, especially among users who prefer not to manually enter payment credentials.

The feature has been activated automatically for Ecommpay clients using its hosted payment page, requiring no additional technical work. It operates alongside existing payment methods and supports features such as multi-currency selection and retry options for unsuccessful transactions. According to the company, the aim is to make Apple Pay accessible to any customer, regardless of the device they use to browse, while maintaining the security standards associated with Apple’s payment infrastructure.