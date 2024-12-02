The ai Corporation has joined the Visa Ready for Fleet programme, together with aiEazyFuel, to enable fuel and mobility payments.

aiEazyFuel, the company’s cloud-based platform, will support Visa Fleet 2.0 to accelerate the delivery of global and secure fleet card operations. Visa's Ready for Fleet programme offers technology partners the tools they need to ensure their solutions are secure, easily integrated, and function to the highest capacity. The partnership will strengthen ai’s ability to offer better solutions to fuel retailers, fleet operators, and issuers around the world.

ai’s plans for the fleet industry

aiEazyFuel is a fully managed, omnichannel card management and processing platform working on the Microsoft Azure cloud. It was created to simplify fleet card operations and make fuel card work more efficiently by enabling a wider range of features, including issuing, acceptance, acquiring, switching, risk, processing, and analytics capabilities.

The platform is secure and scalable, leveraging ai’s AI and machine learning-powered Fraud Management Services to assess transactions and detect identity fraud. The solution delivers hybrid payment systems by combining the strictness of a closed-loop payment system with the acceptance benefits of an open-loop one, all in a single, PCI DSS-compliant and white-labelled platform.

Users’ cards that are managed with aiEazyFuel are accepted globally and can access more merchant networks. This means more revenue streams for issuers, especially in areas such as mobility spend, EV charging, and other vehicle-related products. ai said that aiEazyFuel was designed to meet the future needs of the industry, supporting issuers in optimising their current value proposition and growing their sales faster and cost-efficiently, while ensuring that their transactions are safeguarded by a strong fraud management platform.

Visa is committed to building a network of collaborators that can offer a wider range of solutions tailored to its fleet and motility clients through its Ready for Fleet programme. Working with the ai Corporation allows Visa to combine its global network and data features with the company’s experience in the fuel retail market, offering a foundation for modern and scalable fleet solutions.

Access to Visa’s standards and reach will allow ai’s solutions to remain about quality when it comes to integration, functionality, and security. This supported the corporation to offer modernised products, accelerate its growth in the mobility and electric vehicle payments market, and offer unified spend management globally.