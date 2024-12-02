du Pay has launched the 'Salary in the Digital Wallet' feature that allows the UAE workforce to receive their salaries into their digital du Pay wallets.

du Pay provides a range of financial services, including international money transfers, mobile recharges, and online and offline payments throughout the UAE using a debit card. Licenced by the Central Bank of the UAE, du Pay utilises du's infrastructure and solutions. With a commitment to inclusivity and security, du Pay aims to make financial services accessible to residents in the UAE.

This SITW feature will improve the lives of the workforce in the UAE by providing simple, secure, and digital financial services. Furthermore, the newly introduced functionality allows customers to obtain a unique IBAN upon registering with du Pay, facilitating easy salary deposits into their digital wallets.

This initiative is poised to transform how the workforce manages their earnings, granting them instant access to their funds via the du Pay mobile application, along with a physical du Pay card for cashless transactions.

Support for low-income workers

The Digital Wallet feature is particularly advantageous for the substantial portion of the UAE's workforce earning less than AED 5,000 monthly, who often have limited or no access to traditional banking services.

Customers can open a zero-balance account with du Pay, eliminating the challenge of cash handling while benefiting from the convenience of digital transfers and payments. Additionally, du Pay's digital wallet services empower customers to conduct international money transfers, make bill payments, recharge their telecom services, order a debit card, and perform card payments.

du Pay plans to introduce more features aimed at further digitising disbursements, allowing UAE employers to utilise this simplified and efficient solution to support the UAE's vision of a digitised and inclusive workforce environment.