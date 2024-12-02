Do Payment, a Peruvian fintech, has planned to expand in Latin America and launch a new payment solution.

This move comes as a response to users and companies demanding faster payments, especially in sectors where transactions can be a challenge, such as sports betting and online gaming. Do Payments launched its Do Pay pay-in service to achieve a 100% proprietary payment ecosystem in Latin America and tackle the challenges faced by the sector.

New payment solution in the LATAM region

With the rollout, the company aims to offer faster liquidity for clients and less reliance on intermediaries for improved speed, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. Additionally, the initiative solves the challenge of having a single provider that offers both its own pay-in and pay-out solution by operating with proprietary infrastructure and having direct connections with banks, acquirers, and local payment systems.

In the LATAM region, fund availability is slow, with delays from 72 hours up to a week in worst-case scenarios, impacting liquidity. Rather than utilising global solutions poorly adapted to the region, users seeking a specialised payment collection service can choose Do Pay for faster settlement in the market. They can also manage both collection and dispersal from a single platform.

The company operates with the pay-out solution in seven countries, including Peru, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, and the US, and is launching its new proprietary pay-in solution in Peru, Mexico, and Ecuador, with plans to expand this solution to Chile and Colombia initially.

Do Payment developed a unique integration through an API that allows businesses to manage their operations in multiple currencies and territories from a single platform, offering a local experience tailored to the demands of each country’s companies.

Focusing not only on online gaming but also on verticals such as ecommerce, fintechs, and cross-border remittances, the company designed its platform to adapt to the needs of different markets, including the integration of local payment methods such as Yape and PLIN (Peru), PIX (Brazil), SPEI (Mexico), PSE (Colombia), and Zelle (USA). The Fintech just expanded into the US and targets Brazil by the end of H2 2025.