The Payments Group has partnered with Bluecode to introduce a region-wide prepaid mobile payment solution for EEA residents, offering an alternative to major card networks.

In essence, TPG has become the first issuer of the Bluecode payment scheme operating across Europe, offering a regionally developed alternative to international card networks. The solution enables users to top up a mobile wallet via SEPA transfers, credit or debit cards, or cash at more than 550,000 retail locations.

The prepaid balance can then be used for transactions globally. Designed to support spending control, the model avoids the use of credit and reduces exposure to overspending, while user funds and data remain locally managed within the European regulatory environment.

Focusing on European infrastructure and access

The mobile payment product is available through the Bluecode app and requires a short activation process. According to representatives from TPG, the solution allows residents across the EEA to make digital payments without requiring a traditional bank account or passing credit checks. Users are also able to track their transactions within the app and access additional services.

Officials from Bluecode said the cooperation with TPG supports broader efforts to build a European-controlled payments framework, leveraging prepaid infrastructure and regional technology. The combined offering aims to increase payment access for users both at home and while travelling abroad, particularly in regions where conventional card-based systems have limited reach.

The companies have indicated plans to expand their collaboration by embedding the prepaid payment functionality into third-party applications, including those used by retailers and travel services.

A closer look at the two companies

TPG is a vertically integrated e-money fintech company that offers both branded and white-labelled prepaid payment solutions. The firm supports online merchants through a digital platform designed to extend access to cash-based and embedded finance services.

As for Bluecode, it provides a European-based mobile payment system using one-time tokens, represented by barcodes or QR codes, to complete transactions. Available through its own app and those of partner banks or merchants, the system can function either via direct bank linkage or as a prepaid model.