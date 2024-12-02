DNB and Two have announced a strategic partnership to launch a BNPL solution for businesses across the Nordics.

The collaboration combines DNB's banking infrastructure and distribution network with Two's AI-driven credit assessment technology, with both companies citing the persistently manual nature of B2B payments as the core problem the solution is designed to address.

The partnership will deliver the BNPL product across webshops, marketplaces, and digital sales channels. Once live, the solution will offer real-time AI-based credit assessment, flexible payment terms of net 30, 60, or 90 days, and same-day settlement for sellers, with credit risk absorbed jointly by the two companies. According to the companies, merchants using flexible B2B payment terms at checkout typically record 10–30% higher conversion rates and larger average order values, while the elimination of manual invoice processing is expected to remove an estimated USD 12–30 per-invoice administrative cost.

Addressing a largely undigitised market

The B2B payments sector has remained structurally resistant to the digitalisation that reshaped consumer finance over the past decade. Total B2B payment volumes stood at USD 186 trillion in 2025 and are projected to exceed USD 224 trillion by 2030, according to figures cited by the companies. Global B2B ecommerce was valued at USD 19.34 trillion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 47.54 trillion by 2030. Despite this scale, up to 80% of small and medium-sized business invoices are still processed manually, the companies note.

DNB joins Santander and ABN AMRO as institutional banking partners operating on Two's technology platform, a development the companies position as evidence of growing adoption of Two's infrastructure among large financial institutions. For DNB, the arrangement offers a route to deploying next-generation B2B payment capabilities without the technology risk associated with in-house development.

The partnership is framed with explicit international ambitions. Both companies describe the Nordic market as a intended reference point for modern B2B payments infrastructure, with the underlying model positioned for broader international application beyond the initial regional rollout.

A company official at Two noted that the infrastructure underpinning global B2B commerce was overdue for modernisation, describing the DNB partnership as providing the distribution weight necessary to set a new standard for business trade. A DNB representative described the B2B payments space as ready for structural change and characterised Two's technology as suited to lead it.