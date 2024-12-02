Cross-border payment platform dLocal has integrated Capitec Pay to expand real‑time Open Banking payments in South Africa.

As per the official press release, dLocal processes payments in South Africa on behalf of several international brands. Via this integration, the cross-border payment platform that connects global merchants to emerging markets expands its offering in South Africa by introducing Open Banking-based and real-time account-to-account (A2A) payments. The solution caters to international merchants operating in the country’s fast-growing digital commerce sector.

Capitec Pay is a solution developed by Capitec Bank that enables users to make instant payments directly from their bank accounts, with no cards or third-party platforms reportedly required. The transactions are authenticated via the Capitec banking app. This gives consumers full control and eliminates the need for them to share sensitive financial details online. Capitec Pay also features Variable Recurring Payments, a solution aimed at subscriptions and digital services, which makes it possible for customers to authorise ongoing payments.

The wider picture

dLocal’s integration of Capitec Pay with the aim of expanding real‑time Open Banking payments in South Africa aligns with local payment preferences. The solution is tailored to South African consumers who favour direct bank payments. Moreover, it reportedly drives conversion with instant settlement and a familiar authorisation flow and supports subscription and digital service models.

To this point, one dLocal official cited in the official press release emphasised that, by integrating Capitec Pay through One dLocal, the company aims to provide global merchants with high conversions and a real‑time A2A option that local consumers trust. This development is seen as a development that enhances customer experience while supporting growth in this market.

By integrating Capitec Pay in its portfolio, dLocal broadens its payment portfolio in South Africa. More specifically, South African customers can transact with international merchants and pay via their preferred payment method by using instant EFTs, card payments, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), as well as Open banking A2A transfers.

Capitec Pay can be used by merchants via dLocal’s single API. As per the official statement, no additional local entity is required.