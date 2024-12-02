Deutsche Bank has launched EverOn, a global payments solution that allows clients to process USD-denominated cross-border book transfers 365 days a year.

The solution will enable users to make payments even on weekends and public holidays, and will go live at the end of October. With this new rollout, the bank aims to meet the evolving needs of its institutional clients who demand faster, more reliable and uninterrupted payment capabilities.

‘Always on payment’ processing

With EverOn, the bank aims to remove the traditional barriers of banking hours, cut-off times, and holiday closures, offering clients 24/7/365 access to cross-border transaction processing when the market infrastructure becomes available. Phase two of this initiative will include euro payments processing.

The solution allows institutional clients to process USD book transfers, which implies improved liquidity and working capital management through settlement readiness and ensuring that transactions are processed when clients and their partners demand it. EverOn allows payments in the APAC region, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, supporting simple integration with ISO 20022 standards and delivering better automation, interoperability, and transparency across markets.

As Deutsche Bank’s clients increasingly demand the same fast process in cross-border payments as they expect in domestic real-time systems, EverOn helps financial institutions, corporates, and investors with ‘always-on’ payments that unlock new opportunities. With the launch, the bank strengthens its presence in clearing and correspondent banking while aligning with the G20 framework to make cross-border payments faster, cheaper, and universally acceptable.

The move comes as Deutsche Bank integrates Wero into its offering so its Merchant Solutions division can begin accepting payments through the A2A digital payment solution. The bank allows clients to accept Wero in all participating countries, including Germany, Belgium, and France, as well as in the Netherlands and Luxembourg. This integration will provide clients with a modern and European alternative to current international payment solutions.