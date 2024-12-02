Club Employés has partnered with Mangopay to expand across Europe with a more flexible payment infrastructure and simplify how employee benefits are funded and redeemed.

After strengthening its presence in France, the company eyes European expansion by collaborating with a payment partner flexible enough to adapt to its business model. Club Employés selected Mangopay for its experience in multi-party payments and its ability to support customised B2B2C workflows while offering a broad range of payment methods.

Improving employee benefits payments in Europe

Leveraging Mangopay’s wallet infrastructure, Club Employés can manage complex money flows linking companies, partner brands, employees, and the platform itself while remaining compliant with regulatory requirements for Comités sociaux et économiques (Work Councils).

The alliance allows for secure and automated payment processes, better visibility over financial flows, and an optimised user experience for both Work Councils and employees. Every workflow is customised, enabling funds to move fast and securely between verified parties through dedicated wallets, KYB/KYC checks, and programmable rules. Mangopay also offers card solutions and bank wire payments.

Club Employés’ move comes as employee benefits are evolving from static programmes into dynamic experiences. Platforms facilitating these services can leverage flexible infrastructure that adapts to complex payment flows and ever-evolving business models.

The alliance supports the platform’s expansion into additional European markets, using Mangopay’s licensing and operational coverage to improve the user experience and remove purchase friction with wallet flexibility. Additionally, it improves the operations through automation and built-in reconciliation tools that keep internal teams efficient on daily tasks. With the move, the two companies aim to offer employee benefits programmes that are impactful and sustainable, setting new standards for how perks can be delivered.

Mangopay and Club Employés share the same vision: to support platforms that need highly tailored multi-party payment logic, allowing them to move money without compromising their business rules, and open new revenue opportunities. Club Employés mainly supports Works Councils, HR providers, and company executives in designing, managing, and scaling high-impact employee benefits programmes, aiming to maximise the social and economic value of benefits while simplifying governance and compliance.