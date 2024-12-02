Shahbandr has partnered with Tabby to integrate BNPL options across its ecommerce platform in the regions of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Following this announcement, Shahbandr, a Saudi Arabia-based ecommerce enabler, has partnered with Tabby to integrate BNPL payment options across its platform, enabling more than 20.000 active online stores in Saudi Arabia and Egypt to offer instalment-based payments to customers.

The partnership allows merchants operating on Shahbandr's platform to access Tabby's BNPL solution, which was developed in order to enable customers to split purchases into interest-free instalments. The integration is positioned to support conversion rates and provide shoppers with flexible payment methods at checkout.

Platform integration and merchant reach

Shahbandr provides ecommerce infrastructure for businesses in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering tools including payment integration, logistics connections, data analytics, and productivity features. The platform also serves merchants ranging from digital-first stores to traditional retail businesses transitioning online.

According to Tabby, nearly two in three adults in Saudi Arabia are registered on its platform. With this in mind, the partnership gives Shahbandr merchants direct access to this customer base through the payment integration. At the same time, the agreement forms part of Shahbandr's strategy to expand its service ecosystem. The company recently introduced video commerce capabilities and Shahbandr AI, a generative artificial intelligence tool designed to assist merchants with marketing content and product descriptions.

Market context and expansion

The partnership reflects broader adoption of BNPL services in the Gulf region, where digital payment methods continue to gain traction among both consumers and retailers. Tabby operates across Saudi Arabia and other markets in the MENA region, while Shahbandr currently focuses on Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Furthermore, Shahbandr has indicated plans to enter additional markets, though specific geographies and timelines have not been disclosed. The company positions the Tabby integration as one of several strategic partnerships aimed at supporting digital commerce growth across the region.

The integration is now available to merchants on the Shahbandr platform, with payment processing handled through the existing checkout infrastructure.