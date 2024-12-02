Atome has enabled its Singapore app users to make purchases in Malaysia using the same application.

Following this announcement, the service will allow Atome Singapore users to transact at over 15.000 retail locations in Malaysia by scanning QR codes at checkout.

Transactions in MYR are converted to SGD at an exchange rate displayed before payment, with amounts divided into three interest-free instalments. Purchases made in Malaysia also accumulate reward points through Atome's loyalty programme.

Cross-border travel and retail activity

According to the official press release, the feature arrives as Singapore remains Malaysia's largest source of foreign visitors. In 2024, Singapore accounted for 18.9 million tourist arrivals to Malaysia, representing a 27% increase year-on-year, with shopping, accommodation, and food and beverage among the primary spending categories.

In addition, infrastructure developments are expected to support further growth in bilateral movement. The Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System Link is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, while the Singapore–Johor Special Economic Zone is also under development.

With this in mind, Atome Singapore users will be given the possibility to access partner merchants across multiple Malaysian cities, including Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, and Penang. In addition, Atome Singapore users will be able to use the app across 15.000 retail outlets in Malaysia, including:

Electronics: Machines, Switch, Oppo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Garmin, Honor

Fashion/lifestyle: Christy Ng, Coach, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Montigo

Beauty/wellness: Sasa, Bath & Body Works, Jean Yip, Mothercare

Sports: Nike, JD Sports, Decathlon, Foot Locker, Converse, Timberland

The company is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.