Regional insights into LATAM, MEA, APAC

Digital wallets accounted for over 53% of online payments globally in 2024, seeing a remarkable uptake from about 18% in 2019. While card payments still have a significant share (around 42%), they are slowly losing ground to local, user-friendly payment methods. In growth markets, non-cash retail transactions grew rapidly (approximately 25% CAGR between 2018 and 2021), at nearly double the global pace. Cash remains the preferred payment method in regions where infrastructure is limited, like Africa – yet, current developments are helping to bridge the gap.

In MEA, ecommerce adoption is being accelerated by factors such as progressive government initiatives towards cashless economies, high smartphone penetration rates, and a growing preference for mobile wallets and real-time payments (RTPs). Consumers increasingly demand personalised, omnichannel experiences and opt for social commerce, which prompts ecosystem players to innovate and adapt their product offerings. Digital payment infrastructures are expanding, and MEA’s regulatory climate contributes to these digitalisation efforts – increasingly supporting anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and data governance aligned with international standards, thus fostering a secure payment environment and encouraging innovation.

LATAM is on a promising ecommerce trajectory. This sector is forecasted to reach USD 260 billion by 2028, further driving digital payment adoption. Brazil’s Pix system is critical in this transformation, with past projections indicating it could account for 44% of ecommerce payments in 2025, surpassing credit cards. This illustrates the power of localised payment methods (LPMs), which resonate with consumer trust and regulatory frameworks. With digital wallets and account-to-account (A2A) payments also gaining traction in Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia, LPMs are expected to facilitate financial inclusion and enable seamless checkout experiences throughout LATAM.

APAC remains the largest and most sophisticated growth region, propelled by its massive consumer base and thriving fintech ecosystems across China, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia. In China, digital wallets dominate ecommerce transactions, while in emerging Southeast Asian markets, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services and mobile wallets are particularly popular among younger, digital-native shoppers. In this context, regional investments are being made in AI-driven personalisation, voice commerce, and embedded payments, aiming to simplify transactions and increase engagement. Whether we talk about interoperable QR code systems or instant payment rails, the existing digital infrastructure initiatives underscore a collaboration between governments and the private sector that aims to lower entry barriers and promote financial inclusion.

It is worth noting that AI and machine learning (ML) now act as core enablers of digital commerce, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency by powering real-time fraud detection, personalised marketing, dynamic pricing, and conversational commerce via chatbots and voice assistants.

What’s there to know for ecosystem players seeking expansion?

Merchants, platforms, and PSPs that wish to capture the potential presented by growth markets across the globe should localise their payment mix – supporting multiple currencies and LPMs to boost acceptance and reduce cart abandonment – while risk and fraud management systems must also be adapted to address local challenges dynamically. Moreover, forming strategic partnerships with local acquirers, wallet providers, and regulatory bodies speeds up time to market and helps build consumer trust.

Omnichannel strategies that unify the experience across online marketplaces, social commerce platforms, direct-to-consumer stores, and brick-and-mortar shops are key in meeting evolving consumer demands. That is because younger, mobile-first demographics in particular often move seamlessly between these alternatives and regard social commerce as a vital sales channel – a trend that brands aiming to scale must embrace to remain relevant.

On the regulatory front, compliance with increasingly stringent data privacy and AML regulations is critical. Compared to already established regions, growth markets often exhibit greater regulatory volatility, calling for agile, localised compliance frameworks. Additionally, regulatory developments governing digital identity verification, biometric authentication, and AI usage require ongoing adaptation to maintain legal compliance and foster consumer trust.

Final thoughts

Growth markets in LATAM, MEA, and APAC are no longer emerging curiosities but foundational pillars of digital payments and ecommerce, setting a new benchmark for global commerce with their adoption of mobile-first, instant, embedded payment solutions, as well as progressive fintech policies. For players who wish to lead the next wave of transformation in these markets, investing in adaptive tech, local partnerships, and rigorous compliance is paramount.

