Clara has renewed its USD 150 million debt facility with Goldman Sachs to scale its payments infrastructure in Mexico.

Following this announcement, the renewal brings its total debt capacity to over USD 250 million when combined with facilities from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Covalto, BBVA Spark, and General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund (CVF), which were secured in 2024.

The facility represents an extension of a partnership that began in 2022, when Goldman Sachs first provided debt financing that enabled Clara to expand its client base to include mid-market and enterprise customers such as Smart Fit, Holcim, OCESA, Viva Aerobus, and Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, the Mexican stock exchange.

Payments expansion and product development

According to the official press release, the renewed capital will support the expansion of Clara's payment solutions, including corporate credit cards, bill payment services, and cross-border transaction capabilities. The funding will also support Clara TravelPay, a payments infrastructure designed for business travel management.

Through the process of automating traditionally manual workflows such as invoice processing and reimbursement management, Clara’s AI-enabled software platform is expected to provide companies ranging from many of the region’s fastest-growing startups to larger enterprises with the possibility to operate with optimised agility and financial transparency. Moreover, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

The announcement follows Clara’s USD 70 million structured debt funding, which was announced in 2025 and aimed to direct the round towards payment product expansion. Obtained from BBVA Spark, Covalto, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the capital was set to assist Clara’s corporate credit card and bill pay product, as the company worked towards further advancing its operations in the regions of Mexico and Colombia.