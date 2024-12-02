Cebu Pacific has signed an agreement with mnc.aero to implement an automated payment reconciliation platform for its financial operations.

The platform will replace manual reconciliation processes with system-driven transaction matching, providing visibility across revenue flows and supporting financial closing cycles.

mnc.aero specialises in payment solutions for airlines, addressing reconciliation requirements across multiple payment channels, acquiring relationships, and settlement processes. The company's platform consolidates transaction data from payment service providers, global distribution systems, and direct booking channels.

In addition to Cebu Pacific, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) signed a deal with mnc.aero to implement adad, its payment reconciliation platform. Similar to Cebu Pacific, the move, announced back in October 2025, sought to support SAS in optimising its payment reconciliation processing, improving transaction matching, and allowing it to benefit from more visibility into its revenue flows.

Automated reconciliation reduces operational workload

Airlines process payments through diverse channels, including card networks, alternative payment methods, travel agencies, and corporate accounts. Reconciliation involves matching incoming payments with booking records, validating settlement amounts, and identifying discrepancies across multiple data sources.

Manual reconciliation requires finance teams to process transaction files from acquirers, payment gateways, and booking systems separately. Automation reduces time spent matching records and accelerates the identification of settlement variances or failed transactions. The mnc.aero platform maintains audit trails across payment flows, supporting compliance requirements and financial reporting standards.

Payment complexity increases with orchestration adoption

Airlines increasingly deploy payment orchestration platforms that route transactions across multiple acquiring banks and payment service providers. Orchestration introduces additional reconciliation complexity as transactions flow through different providers.

Paul van Alfen, Travel Payments Strategist at Up in the Air, noted in our recent Travel Series article that travel merchants face ongoing challenges related to card scheme compliance and data security alongside priorities, including cost control, credit risk management, and fraud prevention. "With the rollout of payment orchestration solutions ongoing, keeping the back office in sync and enabling it to deal with the end-to-end reconciliation of a growing number of connected acquirers and payment providers will become the next priority," he stated.