Castles Technology has been selected by Loomis Pay, the POS and digital payment division of Loomis, to support its European expansion.

Following this announcement, through this collaboration, Loomis Pay is expected to strengthen its capacity to deliver flexible and secure POS and payment solutions, which were tailored to merchant preferences. This is set to take place while also giving merchants and their customers the possibility to transact the way they prefer: cash, card, and digital.

Following an extensive market review, Loomis Pay chose Castles Technology for its experience in Android-based payment solutions, recognised for versatility, reliability, and development across its latest Android devices. In addition, Loomis Pay will deploy its POS and payment services on the portable S1F4 Pro, the PINPAD S1P2, and the unattended S1U2M4, as well as its CasHUB TMS and Marketplace.

Powering European expansion with secure and improved Android devices

According to the official press release, Castles Technology and Loomis Pay have been working hand-in-hand with Seitatech, a specialised Finnish payment company, in order to further develop the complete software suite for the terminals and the overall connection to Loomis POS and payment gateway. At the same time, the successful deployment of this comprehensive end-to-end solution was a key factor in securing the partnership.

A successful pilot was launched in Norway earlier this year, showcasing the benefits of the partnership and the robustness of the technology, with Castles' devices being deployed across 17 locations, and further sites being set to get added. With this in mind, in order to build on this momentum, Loomis Pay is set to roll out the devices at scale, giving merchants a fast time to market, secure and efficient integration, as well as an optimised POS and payment experience.

The Android devices are expected to deliver the development, reliability, and agility required to further grow in the fast-changing payments landscape. Moreover, through the use of Loomis Pay’s experience, agility, and strategic growth plans, both companies will focus on the expansion of the products, as well as as delivering an optimised customer experience.

The launch will initially cover the markets of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Spain.