Broadridge adopts ISO 20022 ahead of Swift 2025 deadline

Broadridge Financial Solutions has introduced ISO 20022 cash processing capabilities across its post-trade platform. In essence, the company is preparing its global bank and broker-dealer clients ahead of the November 2025 Swift migration deadline. Swift will discontinue ISO 15022 payment message processing at that time, requiring institutions to shift to the new standard.

The transition to ISO 20022 is considered one of the most significant changes to Swift messaging in more than two decades. The standard allows for richer and more structured business data within transactions, supporting greater transparency and flexibility when compared with older message formats. This structure is expected to improve processing efficiency and create a framework for potential new financial services.

Preparing for Swift’s 2025 transition

According to representatives from Broadridge, the company’s approach has been to minimise disruption for clients by implementing the new standard across its post-trade platform in advance. They noted that this early adoption helps reduce the cost of compliance and mitigates risks tied to the industry-wide transition. Officials also highlighted that clients are now positioned to explore more general uses of ISO 20022 beyond regulatory requirements.

The firm’s implementation strategy has emphasised building a foundation that can support future developments of the messaging framework. This preparation, Broadridge representatives said, reflects the company’s focus on enabling clients to adjust to mandated market changes in a structured way.

With the 2025 deadline approaching, Broadridge’s completion of ISO 20022 integration highlights the scale of work required across the industry to ensure readiness for the shift. The move is also part of wider efforts by financial market infrastructure providers to update systems in line with evolving global standards.