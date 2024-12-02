Brazil-based BNPL fintech company Pagaleve has announced that it has obtained USD 30 million in a Series A2 that merges equity and contributions to its debt (FIDC) structure.

Led by the Australian OIF Ventures, the round also saw participation from Sun Hung Kai & Co., an Asia-based alternative investment platform. With this funding round, Pagaleve adds Sun Hung Kai & Co., Credit Saison, and Endeavor Catalyst to its cap table. Additionally, besides new investors, existing shareholders participated in the round, aiming to solidify their position. There was a total of 12 current shareholders, including Salesforce Ventures, BB Ventures (CVC of Banco do Brasil), and Founder Collective, among others.

Initially, Pagaleve’s debt vehicle (FIDC) was structured back in 2024 to assist healthy, sustainable expansion and includes participation from Verde Capital and Credit Saison.

According to Pagaleve’s officials, the company has already begun 2025 with a positive EBITDA and expects to end the year in profit. With the newly acquired funds, Pagaleve benefits from the resources to accelerate development and roll out products that improve how consumers shop and their experience while solidifying the company’s relationship with its retail partners. Through this, Pagaleve intends to scale repeat usage and increase its presence among Brazil’s retailers.

Pagaleve’s offering

Since the start of its operations, Pagaleve has been operating as a BNPL provider, mostly targeting Brazilians who do not have access to a credit card. The company enables consumers to pay in instalments by Pix, the direct debit payment platform created by the Central Bank of Brazil. As part of its offering, Pagaleve provides a pay-in-four, interest-free option, directly integrated through API within retailers’ checkouts.

Furthermore, the company delivers monthly instalments, up to 12 with interest, and a Pay Anywhere product, which enables consumers to divide any Pix payment, even at non-partner retailers. Currently, Pagaleve works with a large number of retailers, including AliExpress, Temu, Soma Group, Haste Group, Vivara, and, most recently, Shein.