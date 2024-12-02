Workforce payments platform Branch has launched Branch Embedded, a solution that enables businesses to integrate payment options directly into their apps and platforms. Businesses that adopt Branch Embedded reportedly cut down the cost and complexity of building a payments infrastructure from scratch and can accelerate time-to-market and reduce engineering overhead.

According to the press release, Branch Embedded was designed to be used for SaaS platforms, gig marketplaces, as well as other enterprise applications. The newly launched solution includes pre-built components that enable businesses to deliver Earned Wage Access (EWA), 1099 payouts, and paycard options directly from their existing platforms.

The new solution introduced by Branch addresses the build vs buy dilemma that growing platforms often struggle with. Branch Embedded is positioned as an alternative to building and maintaining a custom payments system internally, a process that requires dedicating time and money resources, as well as compliance oversight. The new product from Branch handles the entire payment lifecycle, spanning card issuing, fraud protection, disputes, and customer support.

To this point, as per an official cited in the official release, Branch Embedded aims to help Branch’s partners add a native payments experience in a fraction of the time. Moreover, the solution sets out to enable platforms to strengthen worker loyalty and expand revenue opportunities.

Alongside Branch Embedded, Branch offers a suite of additional workforce payments solutions, including the Branch App and Card, a digital banking account and debit card, Branch’s White Label products, which provide custom-branded payment solutions for businesses, and Branch Direct, which allows companies to make payouts directly to workers’ existing bank accounts. The company extends payment options for both W-2 and 1099 workforces, like cashless tips and mileage reimbursement, earned wage access products, 1099 contractor payouts, off-cycle payments, paycards, and direct deposit options.