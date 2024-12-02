Boot Barn expands its partnership with Affirm

Boot Barn Holdings, the parent company of Boot Barn, Sheplers, and Country Outfitter, has expanded its partnership with payment network Affirm.

The renewed agreement allows customers to continue using Affirm at checkout and pay over time online across all brands or in physical stores in Boot Barn locations nationwide when shopping for boots, western wear, apparel, and home goods. In-store, shoppers need to open the Affirm app, search for Boot Barn, and select ‘Shop in Store’ to get started. Online, they simply have to choose Affirm at checkout.

In both instances, customers go through an eligibility check and, if approved, they receive customised biweekly or monthly payment plans to choose from, starting at 0% APR, with options for up to 24 months and no hidden fees.

BNPL options for Boot Barn customers

Boot Barn is a US-based lifestyle retailer, offering western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for women, children, and men. Currently, it operates in 49 states in the USA, in addition to having its ecommerce channel online.

With the renewed agreement, Boot Barn aims to offer its customers a convenient and simple shopping experience with flexible payment options. The brand chose Affirm for its ability to offer a wide range of plans tailored to customer needs and demands, such as longer-term payment options. This will offer shoppers greater control over their finances and how they pay, and more convenience at checkout.

The brand’s decision to extend the alliance reflects the long-term relationship Affirm built with Boot Barn. Affirm’s goal is to provide clarity, quality, and transparency, in line with their expectations and needs. By not charging late fees, hidden fees, or compounding interest, Affirm delivers a smarter and easier way to pay over time that meets shoppers where they are.

Affirm’s goal is to offer honest financial products that improve the lives of users, enabling them to spend responsibly, manage their funds better, and save with ease. It makes itself stand out by never charging late or hidden fees, giving its users stability and reliability, as they always know what to expect.