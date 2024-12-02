Global provider of localised payment solutions Boku has received a Payment Institution licence from the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB).

This authorisation allows the company to operate as a payment initiator and issue emoney, strengthening its presence in Brazil’s market and Open Finance ecosystem as a PISP. With this licence, Boku aims to make Pix Automático available to merchants in early 2026.

Offering next-gen payment experiences

With the licence, Boku has the ability to support individuals without credit cards in the LATAM region, ensuring secure recurring payments for streaming, subscriptions, and digital goods. This, in turn, will support Brazil’s push towards digitalisation in the payments sector and greater financial inclusion.

Pix, launched by the BCB, is one prevalent payment method in the country, with it being used by over 76% of individuals and preferred by younger consumers who are banked with digital-first platforms like Nubank. Since its launch, the system accounts for 45% of all payments in 30% of ecommerce payments in the country, totalling 20% of Brazil’s transaction value. This highlights the prevalence of the digital payment shift.

Pix Automático is a newer feature that enables recurring automated payments for subscriptions and regular bills, meeting customer demand for convenience in a market where ease of use is more important than brand loyalty. This reflects Boku’s 2024-2029 Global Ecommerce Report, which concludes that78% of Brazilian respondents would consider switching payment methods for benefits such as lower fees, increased security, and ease of use. The launch of Pix Automático supports recurring payments and existing one-time transactions. Pix enables fast transfers facilitated through banking apps and digital wallets, and its automatic new feature adds support for recurring payments, enabling merchants to offer subscription billing directly via the Pix ecosystem. Together, the solutions reduce checkout friction, improve conversion, and expand access for unbanked consumers, accelerating the regional adoption of local payment methods.

Boku mentioned that Pix Automático represents a major step in expanding local payment options in Brazil, supporting financial inclusion and simplifying everyday transactions. With Brazil leading a payments revolution, Boku aims to help global merchants tap into this growth by enabling secure, accessible alternatives to credit cards. Backed by a new Payment Institution licence, Pix Automático is set to launch in early 2026, reinforcing Boku’s commitment to innovation and choice in local payments.