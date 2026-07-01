Beobank has launched Beobank Pay, a mobile payment app integrating Wero, for P2P transactions in Belgium.

The launch is built around the integration of Wero, the European mobile payment solution operated by EPI, and forms part of Beobank's response to the increasing use of smartphones for everyday transactions.

According to the 2025 digital payments barometer published by Febelfin, more than one in two Belgians (55%) used a QR code or contactless payment via a smartphone or connected device at least once last year, either in-store, online or to transfer money to a friend or family member. Beobank has reported a similar pattern among its own customer base, with nearly half of active customers now frequently using mobile payments. The bank recorded a 20% increase in mobile transaction volume in 2025 compared with 2024.

Wero currently supports mobile payments in Belgium, France, and Germany, with availability planned for the Netherlands and Luxembourg in the coming months. Belgium was among the first markets where Wero launched in 2024. Through the integration, Beobank's customers will have the possibility to carry out domestic and international P2P transactions with Wero`s users already active on the platform, according to EPI.

Platform capabilities and roadmap

Beobank Pay is compatible with both Android and iOS and consolidates payment features on a single screen. P2P payments are the first function available in the app. Beobank has indicated plans to expand the app's capabilities to cover ecommerce, m-commerce, and NFC-based mobile payments as customer needs evolve.

In addition, Beobank Pay operates as a standalone app owned and managed by Beobank, built within the bank's own infrastructure. According to the bank, this approach keeps payment monitoring and transaction security within its direct control, a consideration the bank has linked to broader discussions around European sovereignty in payment infrastructure and continuity of service for customers.

The launch positions Beobank alongside other European banks that have adopted Wero as an alternative to card-based and non-European mobile payment schemes. Wero's planned expansion into the Netherlands and Luxembourg, together with its existing presence in Belgium, France, and Germany, indicates a broader push toward a pan-European instant payment infrastructure for P2P and, eventually, retail transactions.