The UK-based payments technology company has confirmed a GBP 10 million (approximately EUR 11.7 million) funding round, bringing in a new growth investor as it pursues expansion beyond its existing markets.

The company represents an orchestration platform that combines routing, tokenisation, data insight, and transaction controls, helping merchants manage approval rates and payment flows across multiple markets.

Having built a position in gaming payments, BR-DGE is now extending into adjacent enterprise sectors. Recent customer additions include ecommerce business The Hut Group and betting operator Betfred. The new funding is intended to support further platform development, go-to-market activity, and geographic expansion, with additional market and product launches planned for the second half of 2026.

Bettor Capital, a US-based investor focused on the gaming sector, has joined the round as a new growth partner alongside BR-DGE's existing investors. In addition, the firm invests in infrastructure supporting the gaming industry and viewed BR-DGE's position in payments performance, resilience, and data-driven decision making, combined with opportunities in adjacent verticals, as the basis for the investment.

Strategic context

Thomas Gillan, CEO at BR-DGE, said the investment arrives at a significant stage in the company's international expansion, adding that payments have become a strategic priority for enterprise merchants operating in regulated sectors, where resilience, customer experience, and compliance are central considerations. At the same time, Gillan said the company's focus is on building an intelligence and optimisation layer that helps merchants improve the performance of individual transactions.

Pauline Bradley, CEO at Greyfriars, BR-DGE's long-term investment advisor, said the firm has supported BR-DGE's platform development, management team growth, and customer base expansion, and that the new funding provides a basis for continued growth.