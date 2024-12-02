Financial infrastructure platform Balance has rolled out Pay Later for Business on Alibaba.com, enabling the latter’s US business users to access instant credit at checkout.

Through this move, Alibaba.com’s US business customers can benefit from increased purchasing abilities and more control over how and when they pay. With Pay Later for Business, users gain access to instant credit at checkout, allowing eligible ones to finance purchases.

Balance’s offerings include embedded payments, digital trade credit, and B2B BNPL solutions, with merchants leveraging its services to accept payments, offer net terms, and automate accounts receivable. Through this, the company seeks to allow its customers to increase their revenue, minimise payment costs, and optimise cash flow, while also reducing complexity and credit risk.

Delivering flexible B2B solutions to US SMEs

Supported by Balance’s AI risk infrastructure, the B2B BNPL solution offers real-time risk management and high approval rates, including for SMEs that often face difficulties accessing traditional financing. Alibaba.com emphasised that, as flexible B2B payments represent a key component of business growth, integrating Balance directly into its checkout is set to simplify how customers buy on their terms, without being limited by cash flow constraints.

Furthermore, by partnering with Alibaba.com, Balance is poised to continue scaling its network of platforms and merchants, working together to enhance the B2B payment experience. By embedding B2B BNPL and autonomous pay-by-invoice solutions into checkout, Balance aims to support sellers in expanding conversions, increasing average order value, and supporting user loyalty, without facing credit risk and operational complexity.

The collaboration with Alibaba.com comes shortly after Balance teamed up with Instacart Business to launch embedded invoicing as a payment method within the Instacart platform. The move enabled Instacart Business customers to apply for invoicing, receive instant credit decisions, and manage payments directly within the app. With this solution, Instacart gained control of the end-to-end user journey while offering a consistent and scalable experience for businesses, regardless of their size.