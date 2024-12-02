Bain & Company has released a report examining the emerging role of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) in consumer commerce.

In essence, the report focuses on trust, security, and implications for the payments industry. The report, based on a survey conducted in partnership with ROI Rocket, draws on responses from more than 2,000 US consumers and offers insights into current attitudes toward AI-enabled purchases.

The findings show that while 72% of respondents have used AI tools in some capacity, only 10% have completed a purchase using AI, and just 24% report feeling comfortable doing so. The report attributes this gap primarily to concerns about privacy and fraud. Despite this, a majority of respondents expressed openness to using AI in the future for tasks such as product research and price comparisons.

Bain’s analysis suggests that established technology and retail platforms, such as those offering digital wallets and integrated shopping experiences, are more trusted than traditional banks or card issuers when it comes to AI-mediated transactions. This dynamic could lead to a shift in control over the consumer payment experience.

Roles for banks and payment providers

The report outlines potential roles for banks, payment providers, and infrastructure companies in an evolving ecosystem where AI agents act independently on behalf of consumers. It also recommends practical steps to build trust, including transparent AI design, consumer control over authorisations, and the gradual rollout of low-risk use cases.

As agentic AI tools become more capable of managing end-to-end shopping experiences, the report concludes that institutions across the payments value chain will need to prioritise trust and security to maintain relevance in an increasingly automated environment.