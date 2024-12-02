ING Germany joins Wero

ING Germany has announced that it has joined Wero, offering its customers the possibility to send and receive money instantly and securely.

Following this announcement, the initiative will allow clients to send and receive money directly from one bank account to another, through the process of leveraging just a phone number. This will take place with no need for IBANs or third-party providers, making it simple to split a bill, send a gift, or settle up with friends and family.

At the moment, Wero is only available for individual accounts, with future plans including joint account features. The service will also give clients the possibility to send or request money directly to their contacts in the phone book, without the need for an IBAN.

More information on ING Germany’s integration with Wero

In order to access the service, customers will need to go to their ING app, where they can easily find Wero under their current account. Furthermore, they will need to select the gear icon in the upper right corner and simply select Wero to start the activation process. This will take place by entering their telephone number and confirming it with the SMS code that should be received afterwards.

Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

For future plans, Wero aims to be a complete European payment solution, supporting secure and efficient payments and purchases across the regions of Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, with more countries to follow. Together with its partners, it is set to focus on developing a modern alternative to global payment platforms.