Aspire has launched cost-effective cross-border payments in Hong Kong, building a connected financial ecosystem powered by the Wise Platform.

Wise Platform, Wise’s global payment infrastructure for banks and enterprises, supports the integration, helping customers send money in more than 40 currencies in countries such as Singapore, the United States, Australia, Japan, and Korea, all from the Aspire platform.

Expanding the partnership with Wise Platform

Aspire believes that cross-border transactions are the foundation of global commerce, especially for businesses in Hong Kong who seek speed and cost-efficiency to grow. Embedding Wise’s infrastructure directly into Aspire allows the company to create a connected experience where payments, expenses, transfers, and cards all work together to offer faster solutions with low transaction costs.

The expansion of the partnership, which started in 2019 in Singapore to extend Wise Platform-driven cross-border payments, reflects the two companies’ vision to build a unified financial operation system for today’s businesses. In a place like Hong Kong, where companies operate across borders daily, offering a modern solution for international payments is a key requirement when finding a partner. Aspire has been at it since 2019, enabling them to expand and offer the same cross-border experience across their merchants.

Wise Platform expressed positive sentiments regarding the partnership, saying it will offer Aspire the speed, transparency, and end-to-end payments control that its customers and partners expect. Working with Wise Platform enables banks and large companies to leverage Wise’s technology and embed a new way to send, receive, and manage money internationally into their existing infrastructure.

The partnership with Aspire comes as Wise Platform partners with GoTyme Bank to improve remittances in the Philippines, as well as with Lunar to expand cross-border payments in the Nordics. These partnerships reflect the company’s commitment to save its partners time and funds by allowing them to bring fast, cost-effective, and transparent solutions to their customers.