Artajasa has entered a MoU with Ant International to optimise the integration of cross-border payments, AI-powered mobile innovations, and SME digitalisation solutions.

Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to focus on the integration of secure and efficient cross-border payments, AI-powered mobile developments, and SME digitalisation solutions between the region of Indonesia and Ant International’s extensive global ecosystem.

In addition, beyond optimising transaction convenience, the collaboration is expected to underscore a shared commitment to driving digital transformation and delivering sustainable value across the overall payment ecosystem, benefiting industry players, merchants, and consumers alike. This strategy will focus on expanding the reach of digital payment services and fostering technological development, as well as bridging Indonesia’s payment infrastructure with the global digital payments' ecosystem.

Enabling secure payment acceptance and optimising customer experience

According to officials of the companies, the future of payment and financial services is currently shaped by interconnected ecosystems built on collaboration, trust, and continuous innovation. With this in mind, this MoU reflects the shared commitment to fostering open collaboration, exchanging insights, and jointly exploring development opportunities that will further advance the payment ecosystem. At the same time, as Indonesia represents a dynamic digital economy, the collaboration is expected to further the country’s digital capabilities and learn from the local ecosystem. Ant International is set to fully support Artajasa and local Indonesian partners through its technologies and know-how, from payments and beyond, in order to make growth accessible to local users and businesses.

As an initial phase of the partnership, in 2026, Artajasa and Ant International are expected to accelerate inclusive digital economic development. At the same time, the partnership is set to improve cross-border transaction mobility for Indonesian consumers and international visitors alike, while also strengthening the global competitiveness of Indonesia’s national payment system industry. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.