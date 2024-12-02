Alipay+ launches in Armenia via Idram QR network

Cross-border payments platform Alipay+ has entered the Armenian market through a partnership with local payment service provider Idram.

The collaboration enables international travellers to use their Alipay+ linked digital wallets to make payments by scanning Idram QR codes at participating merchants throughout Armenia.

In essence, Armenia becomes the first country in the Caucasus region to support Alipay+ transactions, with the rollout expected to reach over 25,000 locations. According to Idram officials, more than 85% of the nation’s retail and hospitality businesses, including major supermarkets and outlets popular with tourists, are expected to accept Alipay+ QR payments in the coming months.

According to the official press release, Alipay+ connects 36 mobile payment partners serving a combined user base of 1.7 billion accounts. Through this integration, visitors to Armenia using partner wallets such as Alipay, Kakao Pay, and others will be able to make purchases in local businesses without currency exchange or traditional card payments.

Future expansion may include outbound payments

Idram officials also indicated that future developments in the partnership may allow Idram wallet users in Armenia to make purchases internationally within the Alipay+ merchant network. Discussions on this outbound payment capability are ongoing at the time of writing.

Alipay+ officials commented that the agreement aims to simplify the travel experience for international visitors and allow Armenian businesses of varying sizes to access digital tools designed to support cross-border commerce.

Merchants participating in the rollout will receive physical and digital promotional materials to make their compatibility with Alipay+ wallets visible to international users. The companies involved stated that users may also be able to access local offers and loyalty programmes as part of the integration.

Idram, established in 2004, operates a digital platform offering a variety of financial services, including e-wallet functions, QR and NFC payments, and money transfers.