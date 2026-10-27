Airwallex has partnered with OpenTable to become a payment provider for restaurants on its platform, starting in the US and Canada.

Financial platform Airwallex and restaurant technology company OpenTable have formed a commercial partnership that makes Airwallex available as a payment provider for restaurants on OpenTable. Restaurants will be able to use Airwallex to accept eligible payments, such as deposits and prepaid Experiences, which help them secure bookings, earn revenue upfront, and reduce no-shows. The partnership launches in the US and Canada, with Australia and Mexico to follow.

Prepayments and no-shows

According to OpenTable’s data for 2025, prepaid Experiences reduced no-shows by 45% and late cancellations by 66% compared with non-prepaid Experiences. The partnership comes ahead of a busy dining season that includes holiday celebrations and corporate events, giving restaurants more options for offering payment-enabled bookings during periods of high demand.

Philipp Reichardt, VP of Enterprise at Airwallex, stated that restaurants should be able to focus on their guests rather than on unnecessary complexity behind the scenes. According to Reichardt, bringing Airwallex to OpenTable gives restaurants more choice in how they manage payments while extending Airwallex’s global infrastructure to the restaurant platform.

Infrastructure for international expansion

Airwallex combines local payment capabilities with direct connections to card networks, allowing businesses to accept and manage payments across markets and currencies. This is intended to support OpenTable’s restaurant network as the partnership expands into further markets. Founded in Australia in 2015, Airwallex serves more than 675,000 businesses directly or through platform customers and holds more than 85 licences across North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Robin Chiang, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable, stated that Airwallex’s global footprint and payment capabilities make it a strong addition to OpenTable’s payments offering. According to Chiang, expanding the range of payment providers reflects OpenTable’s commitment to giving restaurant operators the financial flexibility they need to run their businesses efficiently. By adding Airwallex alongside its existing payment options, OpenTable gives restaurants a choice of provider for prepaid bookings.