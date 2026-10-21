AEON has added support for Chilean peso bank transfers, letting users pay local merchants with crypto through AEON Pay.

AEON, a settlement layer designed for AI-driven commerce, has expanded its local payment infrastructure into Chile with support for bank transfer payments in Chilean pesos. Users shopping at participating merchants enter the amount in pesos, select their preferred crypto asset and wallet, and complete the payment through AEON Pay. AEON then converts the crypto into fiat currency and initiates a local bank transfer to the merchant, combining crypto funding with Chile’s familiar mobile and online banking.

Bank transfers in Chilean ecommerce

Bank transfers remain an important part of Chile’s digital commerce, particularly for higher-value purchases, with consumers relying on established institutions such as Banco de Chile, Santander, and BancoEstado. According to AEON, this preference reflects the reliability and perceived security of domestic banking infrastructure, making local bank transfer settlement a practical link between digital assets and everyday commerce.

Chile adds another local settlement rail to AEON’s presence in Latin America, where it already operates in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Bolivia, and Colombia, alongside markets in Southeast Asia and Africa. AEON Pay is available through Telegram Mini Apps, wallet applications, and exchange integrations including Binance Wallet, Bitget Wallet, OKX Wallet, Solana Pay, TokenPocket, KuCoin, and Bybit. The company states that its network now reaches more than 50 million merchants and over 10,000 global brands.

Settlement infrastructure for AI agents

AEON presents local bank transfers as a direct connection between its settlement layer and the financial infrastructure used in the real economy. As AI agents develop from systems that recommend actions into agents that can carry them out, the ability to make physical purchases becomes part of AI commerce. By converting crypto assets and settling merchants through domestic bank transfers, AEON allows an agent to use digital assets for funding while completing the transaction in the merchant’s local currency and banking system, without the agent needing to understand that system.

According to AEON, each new local payment method extends the potential reach of AI agents into physical commerce, and the company plans to continue connecting local payment and banking networks across Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. AEON has processed more than USD 600 million in cumulative volume for more than 2.6 million users, and integrates with standards including x402, ERC-8004, MCP, and Google’s A2A protocol. For merchants, the model means receiving pesos through a familiar bank transfer without handling crypto directly.