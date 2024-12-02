Adyen has launched Personalize, a product within its Adyen Uplift payment optimisation suite that adapts checkout experiences based on individual shopper behaviour.

Personalize uses dynamic identification to recognise shoppers and adjust payment method displays, security protocols, and checkout flows in real time.

The feature builds on Adyen Uplift, which launched in January 2025. According to company data, in its first year, Adyen Uplift helped businesses reduce payment costs by 9.4% on eligible traffic and decrease false positive transaction blocks by 42% on average. More than 6,500 businesses using Adyen Uplift recorded an average payment conversion rate increase of 1.19% above industry baselines, with some customers achieving up to 6% improvements.

Dynamic identification addresses checkout friction

Personalize adds a recognition layer to the checkout process, identifying returning customers and adjusting payment options before they initiate transactions. The system analyses transaction data to predict preferred payment methods and reorder options accordingly.

Adyen research indicates that 37% of shoppers abandon purchases when checkout processes are lengthy. Additionally, 72% of businesses report that transaction fees pressure profit margins.

Early adoption data shows businesses can improve conversion rates by up to 6% and reduce transaction costs by up to 3% using Personalize.

The solution operates within Adyen Uplift's broader optimisation framework, which includes intelligent payment routing and risk management configurations. Merchants can configure checkout elements, conduct A/B testing, and access performance reporting through the platform.

Payment method selection affects both conversion rates and processing costs. Card networks, digital wallets, bank transfers, and buy-now-pay-later options carry different fee structures and authorisation rates. Merchants benefit from steering customers toward methods with optimal cost-conversion profiles.

At the time of writing, Personalize was available to Adyen customers as part of the Adyen Uplift suite. Adyen also recently announced the expansion of its collaboration with accesso, aiming to integrate embedded payment capabilities across the latter's platform. The move positioned Adyen as accesso's long-term payments infrastructure provider, facilitating the company's platform evolution and transaction growth across multiple regions and sales channels.