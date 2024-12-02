accesso has expanded its strategic partnership with Adyen to integrate embedded payments capabilities across its platform.

Following this announcement, the US-based leisure technology provider accesso Technology Group has deepened its collaboration with Adyen, the global financial technology platform. The partnership positions Adyen as accesso's long-term payments infrastructure provider, supporting the company's platform evolution and transaction growth across multiple regions and sales channels.

In addition, the expanded agreement will embed payments functionality as a core capability throughout the accesso ecosystem, which serves leisure, entertainment, and cultural venues across the globe.

Platform integration and scale

According to the official press release, the partnership is expected to centre on the process of integrating Adyen's payments technology across all accesso products, establishing a unified infrastructure designed to handle high-volume, multi-region operations. At the same time, the collaboration aims to provide transaction resilience and scalability for venues that require uninterrupted payment processing across ticketing, point-of-sale, and digital commerce channels.

Adyen's platform will support accesso's continued transaction growth through a consolidated payments foundation. The integration is intended to reduce operational complexity for venues managing payments across multiple touchpoints, while also maintaining uptime in environments where transaction interruptions directly affect customer experience.

Furthermore, the partnership reflects a broader industry shift towards Embedded Finance within vertical software platforms. By consolidating payments infrastructure under a single provider, accesso seeks to streamline operations for its clients while positioning itself to scale alongside customer growth.

The expanded agreement follows years of existing collaboration between the two companies. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. Both companies have indicated that the integration will continue to develop as accesso's platform evolves and customer transaction volumes increase, while also focusing on meeting the needs and preferences of users in an ever-evolving market and remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

