Adyen has been approved as a Global Payment Partner within the Guidewire Marketplace for property and casualty insurers.

The integration will become available through the Guidewire Marketplace, giving insurers a way to connect Adyen's payment infrastructure directly to their Guidewire core systems.

The listing formalises a commercial relationship that Adyen states it has already built within the insurance sector. Through the integration, insurers can replace payment setups that are split across regions and providers with a single global platform covering the full flow of funds across a policy's lifecycle.

Within the Guidewire Marketplace, the integration allows insurers to manage both front-end payment acceptance and back-end financial routing. This includes automated premium collection across cards, ACH, and local payment methods, as well as recurring billing retries and claims payouts made via bank transfers or virtual cards.

A banking-licenced approach to money movement

Adyen positions the integration as distinct from payment processors or software-only connections that route transactions through third-party banks. The company holds its own banking licences and operates a single platform covering the entire transaction lifecycle, from acceptance to clearing and settlement. According to Adyen, this structure is intended to improve payout speed, reduce transaction failure rates, and provide operational resilience for insurers.

Fraud prevention and data security features

The integration gives insurers access to Adyen's payment infrastructure across Guidewire's customer base, which spans more than 570 insurers in 43 countries. Features available through the integration include unified transaction reporting with automated reconciliation, a machine-learning-based risk engine intended to identify fraudulent insurance activity, and tokenisation capabilities for securing stored card data.

The integration is designed for global deployment, with insurers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific able to adopt it once it becomes available in 2027. As the integration is standardised for the Guidewire Marketplace, it can be implemented either by a Global Systems Integrator or by an insurer's own internal IT team.

In addition, in July 2026, Adyen has joined the European Payments Initiative as a principal member, aiming to grow the merchant acceptance of Wero’s digital wallet in Europe.