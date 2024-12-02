Adyen and Raptor support Singapore’s service sector

Adyen has partnered with Raptor, a POS provider for hospitality businesses in the APAC region, to support improved payment solutions in Singapore.

As per the agreement, Raptor is powered by Adyen for Platforms to offer improved payments to its users. As embedded payments are increasingly key for SMEs, 75% of Singaporean businesses consider payments reconciliation across channels to be a significant pain point, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by Adyen.

Simplifying operations for Singapore’s service sector

Payments integrated in its POS offerings can enable Raptor to help its clients generate their own consolidated payment reports, gaining insights into the cross-channel journeys of their customers, including payment preferences. According to YouGov, 29% of surveyed Singaporean SMEs view the support of varied payment methods as a key feature offered by SaaS platform providers.

For two decades, Raptor has believed in technology as a competitive asset it possesses, and integrating payments into its solution was a strategic next step in the evolution of its vision and philosophy. The alliance with Adyen allows it to bridge the gap between operations and finance, offering SMEs a unified platform that supports their business and accelerates their growth.

Adyen mentioned that the partnership with Raptor allows it to offer its payment technology to a wider network of businesses across the region. When traditional service providers evolve into fintechs, they not only retain their platform users but also create a more scalable and resilient merchant ecosystem.

One beneficiary of Raptor’s embedded payments offering is Natureland, a Singapore-based massage and wellness spa company. To improve the bookings, the company aims to launch an online reservation system in 2026 across its 15 outlets island wide. The system will allow customers to secure bookings with a deposit via their preferred payment method, driven by Adyen’s support for global and local options.

Natureland aims to strengthen its payment capabilities, and its collaboration with Raptor supports this vision, helping with digitalisation and offering customers a secure and simple payment experience across its outlets.