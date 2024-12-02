Banking technology provider Temenos has announced that ADCB Egypt has gone live with Temenos Payments Hub to optimise its payments infrastructure.

By implementing Temenos Payments Hub, provided in collaboration with Temenos Delivery Partner ITSS, ADCB Egypt is set to be able to process SWIFT payments for its retail and business customers, leveraging the ISO 20022 MX messaging standard. With this new MX format, the company, which is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Group, will be able to benefit from richer, more structured data, in turn optimising accuracy and interoperability between banks.

Modernising payments infrastructure

Adopting ISO 20022-ready capabilities within Temenos Payments Hub will support ADCB Egypt in achieving higher straight-through-processing (STP), reducing the need for manual intervention and making settlement times more efficient for customers. Additionally, the solution equips ADCB Egypt with centralised orchestration of payment flows, scaling visibility and control.

At the same time, Temenos Payments Hub’s scalable technology can manage the bank’s growing transaction volumes and support expansion into other payment types within a single enterprise hub. ADCB Egypt, currently operating on Temenos Core, utilises an integrated platform for core banking and payments. With this unified approach, the bank aims to optimise operations and scale agility, enabling it to expand more efficiently and provide faster payment services.

Furthermore, Ihab Elswerkey, CEO and Managing Director of ADCB Egypt, mentioned that, as digital transformation represents a priority for the financial institution and a significant part of its long-term growth agenda, going live with Temenos Payments Hub highlights its continued investment in advanced technologies that boost efficiency and resilience, while improving the customer experience.

He added that the initiative also falls in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030 by solidifying the financial infrastructure and facilitating a more inclusive, digitally driven banking ecosystem. Working with Temenos and ITSS enables ADCB Egypt to maintain its agility and remain competitive in this evolving market.

In addition to ADCB Egypt, Temenos supports several other financial institutions in optimising their operations, including VPBank, which, in November 2025, modernised to the latest Temenos core banking system. In partnership with Systems Limited, the bank sought to deploy the platform on Red Hat OpenShift.