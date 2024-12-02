Acquired.com and Visa offer Visa A2A in the UK

Payments infrastructure provider Acquired.com has partnered with Visa to offer Visa A2A in the UK, a new payment solution designed for variable and recurring payments.

The alliance offers an alternative to Direct Debit and card-on-file options, delivering a smarter and more convenient way to make repeated payments. The solution brings VRPs to market through a Visa-managed network, unifying real-time execution via Faster Payments with a consent model.

Users only have to grant a one-time approval within their banking app, defining how much can be collected, how long, and how often, creating clear boundaries and stronger control for recurring payments.

Improving A2A payment experiences

Recurring payments are usually used for lending, utilities, insurance, and collections. While Direct Debit is low-cost, its slow speed and lack of flexibility make it difficult to adapt when customer needs change. The new solution from Visa and Acquired.com aims to address these challenges by enabling real-time A2A recurring payments with immediate settlement and customer consent.

This way, businesses gain near real-time visibility of acceptance of failure, as well as immediate settlement, which allows for faster recovery, responsive customer support, and optimised cash flow timing. Acquired.com integrated Visa A2A into its multi-rail payments platform, enabling users to collect payments across cards, Direct Debit, Open Banking, and A2A within one infrastructure to allow businesses to introduce the solution with minimal engineering complexity.

The feature guides customers to the most effective payment system based on risk and performance. Another key capability is Acquired.com’s Confirmation of Funds checks, which help businesses time collections more intelligently and reduce available failures caused by insufficient funds, thus supporting higher collection success with lower operational overhead.

Visa and Acquired.com have a shared vision to offer businesses a more responsive way to collect payments, and customers greater visibility and control over their transactions. By removing friction at sign-up and strengthening control, the companies are ensuring clients have the strong safeguards they need. The alliance plans to contribute to recurring payment modernisation in collaboration with the industry.