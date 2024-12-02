ACI Worldwide has announced that iNet joined its Retail Payment Solutions for Postilion program to support Saudi Arabia's growing fintech sector.

ACI Worldwide is a provider of global payments technology, offering real-time software solutions for intelligent payment orchestration. With its expertise, it supports banks, billers, and merchants to grow while modernising payment infrastructures securely. The company combines a global presence with local expertise to update payment experiences and address evolving payment challenges.

As part of this partnership, iNet will implement and oversee a Point of Sale (POS) infrastructure utilising ACI Postilion. This acquiring platform allows banks, fintech companies, and merchants to provide rapid omnichannel transaction processing while ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

Earlier in 2025, iNet obtained licenses to function as an independent POS NSP, enabling it to provide POS services directly to banks and merchants. As a customer of ACI, iNet will participate in ACI’s RPS for Postilion program to increase its market presence and expand its service offerings in alignment with this advancement. iNet processes over 5 million transactions daily and plans to scale in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a strategic framework designed to bolster the Kingdom’s fintech sector by promoting a cashless society and creating a future-ready digital financial ecosystem.

The RPS for Postilion platform enables iNet to spearhead payment innovation and introduce new services such as SoftPOS, QR payments, link-based payments, and digital wallets.

Key features

Its deployment across two PCI-compliant data centres in Saudi Arabia and active-active infrastructure ensures availability, reducing service disruptions and operational risks.

With a commitment to the Kingdom’s goal of showcasing advanced digital infrastructure, iNet is positioned to serve as a technology partner for events, including Saudi Arabia’s FIFA World Cup 2034.