InterviewsPayments

The Banking View | Commerzbank's Oliver Haibt on international banking networks, trade finance, and shifting trade routes

Oana Ifrim

Oana Ifrim

08 Oct 2026 / 7 Min Read

Keywords:
correspondent bankinginternational paymentstrade financeglobal connectivity
Countries:
Germany

Interviews on Payments

Executive Conversations by The Paypers with PayFuture: Moving money into the markets that break everyone else

08 Jul 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

From local champions to a pan-European solution – Interview with Arjan Bol, Dutch Payments Association

28 Jan 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

[Payments Unleashed] Video interview with Ron Shultz, ACI Worldwide

14 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

RTPs and A2A payments in Australia – where are we now? | Exclusive interview with Australian Payments Plus

13 Nov 2025 / 6 min read / Payments

SEPA 3.0: Entering a new era of European payments – Interview with Gijs Boudewijn, EPC Chair

29 Oct 2025 / 5 min read / Payments

Expert views on Payments

Unfiltered: chargebacks are a relic

30 Sep 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

The Banking View by The Paypers: insights from bank executives on payments and financial crime

25 Sep 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

The Banking View | The great cross-border payments reset: why banks must move now

25 Sep 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

Reducing involuntary churn: how tokenization and payment recovery are reshaping subscriptions

09 Sep 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

The Paypers' 2026 global overview of payment orchestration providers

01 Sep 2026 / 6 min read / Payments
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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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