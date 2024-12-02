Payment intelligence is redefining orchestration

Praxis Tech’s Co-Founder, Amit Klatchko, shares how payment orchestration is advancing from a connectivity layer into an intelligence-driven platform for enterprises.

Most merchants are now connected to multiple PSPs. What separates merchants who are getting strategic value from their payment stack from those who aren’t?

Most merchants today are connected to multiple PSPs, but simply having those connections does not automatically create strategic value. Access to multiple providers has become a baseline capability for businesses operating at scale. What separates merchants now is how actively they use their payment stack to monitor performance and optimise how transactions are routed.

The shift we are seeing is from treating payments purely as a processing function to using them as a source of operational intelligence. Enterprises increasingly rely on their orchestration layer to understand how providers are performing, where approval trends are shifting, and how payment behaviour differs across regions. Those extracting the most value are the ones adjusting where they send transactions based on real-time performance rather than relying on static configurations or historical assumptions.

Ultimately, the difference lies in control and orchestration. Merchants that view payments as a strategic layer of their infrastructure rather than just a processing function are the ones turning their payment stack into a real growth driver.

What does payment intelligence look like in practice and what decisions are merchants taking now that were not possible a few years ago?

A few years ago, most payments teams were working with delayed and fragmented information. Data about provider performance was spread across multiple systems, so understanding what was happening often meant exporting reports and consolidating them manually. By the time insights were available, the opportunity to respond had often already passed.

What payment intelligence changes is the speed at which merchants can understand and act on what is happening in their payment ecosystem. With AI-driven analysis now integrated into our orchestration platform, enterprises can see how providers, payment methods, and markets are performing as transactions move through the system, rather than analysing performance after the fact. That visibility allows payments teams to make decisions continuously rather than periodically.

One large gaming operator we work with, managing payments across Latin American and European markets, shared that gaining a unified view across their payment providers significantly improved their team’s ability to monitor performance and make decisions. When payment data becomes unified and actionable, payments teams operate at a completely different level.

As payment orchestration platforms take on more of the operational and analytics layer, how is the relationship between merchants and PSPs evolving?

Orchestration does not replace PSPs or compete with them. Processors still play the critical role of executing transactions and connecting merchants to acquiring infrastructure. What is changing is how merchants manage those relationships as their payment operations become more complex and global.

As orchestration platforms take on more of the operational and analytics layer, merchants increasingly manage their payment strategy from a single environment rather than across multiple PSP dashboards. The orchestration layer becomes the place where routing logic, performance monitoring, and payment intelligence sit, while PSPs are evaluated primarily on the strength of their processing capabilities.

This shift also gives merchants greater flexibility in how they work with providers. Rather than relying heavily on a single processor, many enterprises distribute payment volume across multiple PSPs and continuously adjust where transactions are sent based on performance. In that model, PSPs that consistently deliver strong approval rates, reliability, and competitive pricing naturally receive more volume and grow alongside the merchant.

Beyond approval rates, what are the biggest operational challenges merchants face when managing payments across multiple regions?

One of the biggest operational challenges is the complexity of operating in very different payment environments. Each market has its own mix of local payment methods, providers, and regulatory requirements. Expanding into a new region often involves building new integrations, understanding local compliance frameworks, and adapting checkout and payment flows to align with local customer expectations.

As merchants add more markets and providers, the operational workload increases significantly. Payment performance, settlement reporting, and operational processes often end up spread across multiple systems and teams, making it difficult to maintain a consistent view of how payments are performing globally.

The real challenge is not just connecting to new providers but managing the operational complexity that grows with every additional market. This is particularly true for businesses operating in regulated sectors such as Trading, where companies often expand into new jurisdictions quickly and must navigate different compliance frameworks in each market. Businesses that scale successfully are the ones that simplify how payments are managed internally, ensuring their teams maintain visibility and control across providers, regions, and payment methods as they grow.

What capabilities are forward-looking merchants already putting in place to prepare for the next phase of payments?

Forward-looking merchants are increasingly treating payments as a strategic function that directly impacts conversion, revenue, and customer experience. As a result, they are investing in payment orchestration and modular infrastructures that allow them to connect multiple PSPs, acquirers, and payment methods through a single integration, giving them the flexibility to optimise performance and adapt quickly to changing market conditions.

They are also prioritising real-time visibility and automation across their payment operations. By using platforms that provide clear insights into payment performance across providers, regions, and payment methods, merchants can quickly identify shifts and adjust how transactions are managed. Automation and intelligent systems are reducing manual configuration and continuously surfacing optimisation opportunities, helping teams increase approval rates and operational efficiency.

Finally, forward-looking merchants are strengthening their data-driven and intelligent payment strategies. From smarter fraud prevention and authentication flows to AI-powered analysis of transaction performance, the goal is to combine better data with more intelligent systems that support faster decision-making. The merchants preparing for the next phase of payments are building infrastructures that make complexity invisible while giving their teams greater control and insight.

About the author

As Co-Founder and Director of Praxis Tech, Amit Klatchko has led the company’s growth from its founding to its current position as an industry-leading payment orchestration platform. With extensive experience in payment infrastructure and merchant operations, he has been instrumental in developing Praxis into a platform that enables enterprise merchants to orchestrate payments, optimise transaction performance, and connect to global and local payment methods through a single integration.

About Praxis Tech

Praxis Tech provides payment orchestration infrastructure for merchants operating globally. Through a single integration, the platform connects businesses to hundreds of PSPs, acquirers, and alternative payment methods. Praxis enables intelligent transaction routing, payment optimisation, and unified control over providers and payment performance, helping merchants improve approval rates and manage payments across multiple markets from one platform. Learn more at praxis.tech.