Gül Kılıç, payments, fintech and commerce expert and author of The invisible infrastructure of commerce, discusses cross-border expansion lessons.

International expansion is often framed as a commercial milestone: entering new markets, reaching new customers, and unlocking new revenue pools. In practice, many expansion plans succeed or fail much earlier – inside payments. Merchants usually invest heavily in pricing, logistics, product assortment, and localisation. All that matters, but if customers cannot pay easily, use the methods they trust, or receive refunds smoothly, growth becomes harder and more expensive than expected.

After working across ecommerce, marketplaces, and international payments, I have found that the same five questions tend to surface in almost every market launch.

What is the part of cross-border payments that merchants underestimate most when they first expand?

Most merchants underestimate that payments do not scale internationally in a standardised way.

A common assumption is that if a setup performs well in one market, it can be repeated elsewhere with only minor adjustments. The same providers, the same checkout flow, the same fraud rules, the same success metrics.

In reality, every market behaves differently. Consumer trust signals vary. Issuer risk models vary. Preferred payment methods vary. Fraud patterns vary. Customer expectations around refunds, instalments, and checkout speed can also differ materially.

For example, Germany has historically shown strong comfort with bank-based payment methods and invoice-style models. In Türkiye, instalment behaviour has long shaped card usage. Romania has been one of the stronger card-adoption ecommerce markets in CEE, with customers increasingly expecting smooth digital checkout experiences. In parts of the Gulf, trust, convenience, and delivery experience have played a particularly important role in checkout behaviour. What performs strongly in one country may underperform in another, even when demand for the product is healthy.

Just as importantly, local partner networks matter more than many merchants expect. Strong relationships with acquirers, PSPs, issuers, and operational partners often determine execution quality and speed.

In some emerging markets, merchants may also encounter infrastructure gaps rather than simple localisation challenges. Successful expansion is not always about adapting to a mature ecosystem. In some cases, merchants grow alongside the infrastructure itself – building partnerships early, following ecosystem developments closely, and helping shape digital payment adoption over time. Payment performance is not driven by technology alone. It is shaped by ecosystem quality. The common mistake is treating payments as a late-stage implementation task. In reality, payments should be part of market-entry strategy from day one.

Once a merchant decides to enter a new market, what should they prioritise in their payment setup and what can wait?

At launch, merchants should prioritise trust and transaction completion over architectural perfection.

Many teams make one of two mistakes. Some over-copy the previous market and assume what worked elsewhere will work again unchanged. Others overcomplicate too early by launching with multiple providers, advanced routing logic, treasury redesigns, and unnecessary integrations before transaction volume exists. Both approaches create friction.

The early objective is simpler: help real customers complete purchases confidently and with minimal effort.

That usually means focusing on:

- preferred local payment methods

- strong authorisation performance

- clear pricing in local currency

- fast and familiar checkout experience

- balanced fraud controls

- reliable refund flows

In some markets, cash on delivery can still be an important early-stage method. It may feel old-fashioned or less digital, but where trust in online prepayment is still developing, it can play a practical role in customer acquisition and conversion.

Customers rarely reward backend sophistication in the first phase. They reward confidence and ease. Build enough localisation to earn trust. Build enough resilience to operate. Then let real transaction volume show where deeper optimisation is needed.

In the first months after going live, what usually goes wrong with cross-border payments, and how should a merchant respond?

The first months often expose friction hidden behind topline growth. Traffic may look healthy and orders may begin to flow, while underneath there are avoidable declines, issuer underperformance, payment method mismatch, excessive fraud friction, refund delays, or reconciliation pain.

Another common mistake is reacting too quickly to early volatility. A few weak weeks can trigger unnecessary provider changes or rushed product decisions before root causes are understood.

The better response is disciplined diagnosis.

Merchants should analyse payment performance by issuer, payment method, device, geography, customer segment, and decline reason. That level of visibility usually reveals where improvements can be made. Cross-border payments are rarely fixed through one dramatic decision. They improve through many small, precise decisions over time.

How does a merchant know if their setup in a new market is actually working, beyond looking at approval rates?

Approval rates matter, but they only tell part of the story. A market can show healthy approvals while still suffering from weak unit economics, poor customer experience, or unnecessary operational burden.

Merchants should also track:

- checkout conversion rate

- repeat purchase behaviour

- refund and dispute ratios

- payment cost as a share of revenue

- settlement speed and predictability

- payment-related customer support contacts

- performance by provider, method, and issuer

The real KPI is not simply whether a payment was accepted. It is whether payments are helping create profitable, repeatable demand. Good payment systems do more than process transactions. They support trust, retention, and margin quality.

Once payments are stable in a market, what should a merchant focus on to keep improving, and when is it time to expand again?

Once stability is achieved, payments shift from a defensive function to a growth lever.

That is the stage to focus on optimisation:

- smarter routing logic

- cost efficiency

- tokenisation and repeat checkout performance

- local financing options

- faster payouts

- treasury efficiency

- stronger use of payment data

Even small improvements can create meaningful commercial impact at scale. As for expansion, merchants should avoid asking only whether they feel ready commercially.

The better questions are:

- Have we operationalised learnings from the last market?

- Is our payment model repeatable?

- Can fraud, finance, treasury, and support scale with us?

- Do we know which variables truly drive success?

The strongest international merchants do not restart from zero each time. They compound capability market by market. The best payment setups are rarely copied, they are adapted.

Closing thoughts

Cross-border growth is often described as a marketing story. In practice, it is usually an execution story. And payments remain one of the least visible, yet most decisive, parts of that execution.

About the author

Gül Kılıç is a payments and Embedded Finance leader with experience building and scaling commerce infrastructure across international markets. Her background spans marketplace payments, financial services, localisation strategy, PSP partnerships, BNPL ecosystems, and cross-border expansion across EMEA. She has experience building international teams and operating at the intersection of commerce, payments, and customer experience. She writes about the invisible infrastructure shaping modern commerce, growth, and trust.