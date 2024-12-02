At MPE 2026, agentic commerce was the biggest topic on the agenda, and trust was the central question no one could sidestep. When AI agents transact on behalf of consumers, the industry’s existing frameworks, from authentication to liability, are tested in new ways.

We caught up with Marco Conte, VP of Product, AI Data & Insights at IXOPAY, fresh from the panel floor, to discuss what happens when AI agents begin transacting autonomously and the role payment orchestration will play in this new era of ecommerce.

Where today's payment infrastructure breaks down

The infrastructure underneath agentic commerce is not new, but the layer built on top of it is. The open question that the industry is trying to answer is how well this new layer, currently being built, will hold.

Why trust is the real barrier

Marco Conte explains that trust is where agentic commerce will face its hardest challenges. He also elaborates on what the shift to a five-party model means for the industry.

Tokenization as a programmable trust layer

Tokenization will be fundamental to agentic commerce, and Marco explains why its role in this new model goes beyond what the industry has used it for up until now.

Fragmentation as a merchant problem

Multiple protocols are competing for position when it comes to agentic commerce, and merchants are caught in the middle. The interview covers why fragmentation is a merchant problem and how payment orchestration is one of the solutions currently available to merchants.

About the author

Marco Conte is the founder of Congrify, an AI payments intelligence and observability solution that was acquired by IXOPAY in October 2025, where he now serves as the VP Product, AI Data & Insights. Bringing over 12 years of deep expertise in the payments industry, Marco specialises in leveraging data to optimise payment ecosystems.

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is the enterprise-grade global payment infrastructure platform built for the era of agentic commerce, equipping merchants and businesses with AI-driven intelligence, orchestration, advanced tokenization, and the tools to power every step of their payments journey. Learn more at https://www.ixopay.com/.